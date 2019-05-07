Google I/O Keynote 2019 LIVE Updates: Android Q, Pixel 3a and other announcements

Google I/O Keynote 2019 India LIVE Updates: Google’s I/O annual developer conference starts tonight where the company will make key announcements about its software and hardware products. Google’s I/O conference goes on till May 9 and while the keynote grabs the headlines, there will be sessions with developers on how to build for future products from the company.

Android Q and Pixel 3a phones are the major announcements expected tonight from the company. Android Q is expected to focus more on privacy, include a new system wide Dark mode. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL series is expected to be a more affordable variant of the more premium phones from the company. Other hardware is also expected. Google will also show more around its Assistant as we have seen in the past.