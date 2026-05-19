Google I/O Event 2026 LIVE Updates: All major Gemini AI, Android, and Google Search announcements as they happen

Google I/O Event 2026 LIVE Updates: Android 17, Gemini AI, Google Keynote Announcements. (Image: Google)

Google I/O Event 2026 LIVE Updates: Google will kick off its I/O annual developer conference today (May 19) with a keynote presentation that is expected to outline the tech giant’s roadmap for the next phase of its AI strategy.

Google I/O 2026 is a two-day conference where it will give the world a look at new product updates across Google’s portfolio, including Android, Chrome, Google Search, and YouTube. In recent years, AI has dominated I/O and this year is expected to follow the same script.

Story continues below this ad The event is being held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, United States. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will open the nearly two-hour keynote presentation, likely followed by DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis and other senior executives who will walk through all of the changes coming to the company’s biggest products. The keynote will also be live-streamed online via YouTube and io.google on Tuesday, May 19, from 10am PT (10:30pm IST) onwards. Watch the live-stream for Google I/O 2026 below: Follow our live coverage of Google’s annual developer keynote for minute-by-minute updates on Search, Android, Gemini, Android XR smart glasses, and everything else to be announced at Google I/O 2026. Live Updates

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