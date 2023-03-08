Google I/O 2023 to commence on May 10: Android 14, Pixel 7a, and more expected

Google’s annual developer conference of 2023 will commence on May 10 and will be live-streamed on YouTube and social media platforms. During the annual tech conference, Google will finally unveil the next iteration of Android OS — Android 14, which is likely to hit the market in Q3 2023.

Besides, the company is also likely to announce an affordable Pixel smartphone based on the Tensor G2 processor, possibly with a high-resolution camera, higher refresh rate display, and more. Google could also announce more products like the Pixel tablet, and could even tease upcoming products like the Pixel 8 series and Google’s first foldable device.

Excited that this year’s #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Coming back to the Pixel 7a, which will be a successor to the Pixel 6a is likely to be based on the Tensor G2 processor that powers the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. When compared to the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz display, the Pixel 7a is likely to boast a 90Hz panel with an improved in-display fingerprint sensor.

We could also expect to see a 50MP primary camera, possibly the one from the Google Pixel 6, which never made its way to India. On top of that, the phone might even offer some Pixel-specific features, exclusive to the newer model.

Google will demonstrate the latest Android 14 OS and the developer’s beta of the same is already available for select Pixel smartphones. Post I/O 2023, the OS will be made available for a wide range of devices, including smartphones from major Android OEMs like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and more.