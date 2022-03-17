Google I/O 2022 to take place May 11-12; will be available fully online

Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference, will take place on May 11-12. The company has confirmed that the event will take place from its Shoreline Amphitheatre at the Mountain View headquarters and will be streamed online. It will be free for all developers and other interested users. Typically most developer conferences come with a fees for attending, though since the pandemic that has changed.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted about the upcoming conference from his official handle. Registrations for the same are also live now. This is the second year that Google’s I/O is taking place as a virtual event since the pandemic began. Google had cancelled I/O entirely in 2020, and the event took place online in 2021.

But this time it looks like Google will have some in-person audience. A Google spokesperson told The Verge that the event will be “broadcast in front of a limited live audience, and is completely free and open to everyone virtually.” The audience will primarily include Google employees and some partners, according to Axios.

According to Google’s FAQ page for this year’s conference, all “keynotes will be live and available on-demand following the event.” Further, all sessions will be on-demand to watch at convenience.

Check out Sundar Pichai’s tweet below

We’ll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year’s #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

What to expect at Google I/O 2022

Google I/O is focused on software and this is where the major developments are announced. The next version of Android, aka Android 13 will likely be showcased at I/O. We will also get to see updates around Wear OS, which was transformed last year when Google decided to merge it with Samsung’s Tizen OS. Hardware announcements typically don’t take place at Google I/O.