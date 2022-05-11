Google I/O 2022 LIVE Updates: Android 13, Pixel 6a expected at the developer conference

Google’s annual developer conference kicks off later today, May 11 at 10:30pm IST. At the event this year, Google is expected to make many announcements, including software like Android 13 and perhaps even new hardware like the rumoured Google Pixel 6A.

While Android 13 is set to bring a number of under-the-hood changes to Android 12 in terms of user safety and privacy, the rumoured Pixel 6A is set to bring the Pixel 6-series design and Tensor chipset to a more affordable package, one that could launch in India too this time around. The last Pixel device to launch in India was the Pixel 4A.

Google is also expected to have a number of other announcements ahead of the event other than these. The online-only event is free for everyone to attend and interested users can get themselves registered on io.google/2022.