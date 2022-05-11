scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Google I/O 2022 LIVE Updates: Android 13, Pixel 6a expected at the developer conference

Google's annual developer conference kicks off tonight. Here's a quick look at what to expect this year.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 11, 2022 2:04:39 pm
google, google io, google io 2022,Check out live updates from the 2022 Google developer conference here. (Image Source: Google)

Google’s annual developer conference kicks off later today, May 11 at 10:30pm IST. At the event this year, Google is expected to make many announcements, including software like Android 13 and perhaps even new hardware like the rumoured Google Pixel 6A.

While Android 13 is set to bring a number of under-the-hood changes to Android 12 in terms of user safety and privacy, the rumoured Pixel 6A is set to bring the Pixel 6-series design and Tensor chipset to a more affordable package, one that could launch in India too this time around. The last Pixel device to launch in India was the Pixel 4A.

Google is also expected to have a number of other announcements ahead of the event other than these. The online-only event is free for everyone to attend and interested users can get themselves registered on io.google/2022.

Live Blog

Google makes a number of announcements at the event each year. This year, the company is expected to launch a new Pixel device, Android 13 and perhaps even the rumoured Pixel Watch.

14:04 (IST)11 May 2022
Pixel 6A in testing phase, could launch at Google I/O 2022

Google Pixel 6A is reportedly being tested in India, as per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma. The phone is expected to launch at the Google I/O 2022 event.

Google I/O 2022 will be held from May 11 to May 12 this year. Developer conferences by tech giants Microsoft and Apple will also take place soon after.

