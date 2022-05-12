All the new hardware Google announced or teased at I/O 2022

At Google I/O 2022, not only did the company announce the launch of devices like the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro, but it also teased a whole new range of upcoming devices including the Pixel 7 series, the new Pixel Watch and a new Pixel Tablet. Here, we have put together all the hardware announcements made by Google during their annual developer conference.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google revealed the first look of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro which will be launching this fall. Both phones get a new camera design at the back and will come with Android 13 out of the box. The first look showed the two devices in a new white colour with the phone’s now-signature ‘camera bar’ but this time, it comes with a silver finish. The images shared by Google reveal what looks like a double camera set up for the Pixel 7 and a triple camera setup for the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. (Image credit: Google) The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. (Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel Tablet

Google also teased its first Tablet form-factor device since the 2-in-1 Pixel Slate: the Pixel Tablet. Not much was revealed about the device apart from the fact that it looks like it comes with big white bezels and a matte back that looks like it could be made out of soft-touch plastic. At this point in time, there is no information about the specs, features, construction and colour options.

Google Pixel Tablet. (Image credit: Google) Google Pixel Tablet. (Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch was the other device that Google teased along with the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Tablet. As is the case with the others, the company didn’t reveal any details about the device. But the teased device looks exactly like the test unit that was reportedly found at a restaurant in the United States. It features a round bezel-less dial and will come with Wear OS.

Google Pixel Watch. (Image credit: Google) Google Pixel Watch. (Image credit: Google)

Google AR Glasses

At the end of the I/O 2022 keynote presentation, Google teased a new pair of “AR glasses”, with what looks like a groundbreaking feature: real-time translation of speech. Google claims that these glasses will transcribe and translate a person’s speech right in front of the user’s eye. Essentially, these glasses will give you “subtitles for the world” as a product manager says in the demonstration video. The company hasn’t given any more details about the device, including when it will be launched, how users will interact with it and what its internals are. The only details we know about the device are gleaned from the pre-recorded demonstration video.

Google Pixel 6a

Unlike the other devices earlier in this list, the company actually gave a lot of details about the new relatively budget-oriented Google Pixel 6a. The phone will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top for the 8MP front camera. The backside of the phone gets a horizontal camera bar, just like the other Pixel 6 series phones.

Google Pixel 6a. (Image credit: Google) Google Pixel 6a. (Image credit: Google)

The similarities don’t end there: the phone will also be powered by the same Tensor GS101 chipset that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It will come with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera array includes a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone will have some of Google’s software-based camera features like Magic Eraser and Nightsight.

The phone will come with Android 12 out of the box and will have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Pixel 6a comes with stereo speakers and connectivity features include Bluetooth, WiFi and NFC. It will be priced at around $449 or approximately Rs 34,728. After the event, Google announced that the phone will come to India later this year but hasn’t revealed what the pricing in the country would be.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

The company also announced the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) powered by a new custom audio processor. The earbuds will also have a transparency mode for when users want to hear what is going on outside. Google claims that it will have 11 hours of battery life or 7 hours with ANC turned on.

Google Pixel Buds Pro. (Image credit: Google) Google Pixel Buds Pro. (Image credit: Google)

Along with Google Assistant integration, the earbuds will have Spatial Audio support, which will only be available after an update later this year. Google’s Find My Device app will also help users locate the Pixel Buds Pro when lost.