Google I/O 2021: Here’s what to expect and how to attend the event

Here is what Google is expected to announce during this year's I/O virtual event.

Google is hosting its I/O 2021 event next week from May 18to May 20. The developer-centric conference is also expected to be a platform for the launch of new Google products and services, including more details on Android 12 and maybe even a new Pixel series phone. A lot of new information is expected since Google skipped the I/O event last year due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Here’s what we expect Google to announce during the event.

Android 12

One of the prime contenders for major announcements at Google I/O 2021 is expected to be Android 12. The Android 11-succeeding operating system has had its early developer previews out for a few months now and Google is expected to revamp the interface and bring in a new ‘Material NEXT’ design language to the new update.

The first public beta of the new operating system is expected to be released during the event. These will allow any enthusiast to install a beta build on their Google Pixel device and enjoy the new operating system while helping out with ironing any bugs.

Google Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds A-Series

Rumours around Google’s own Pixel Watch have been surfacing on the web for years at this point. However, thanks to new leaks from tipster Jon Prosser, a circular watch design has been floating around with a bezel-less design and no physical buttons.

We could also hear more about Google’s WearOS platform for wearables. A number of reports have also suggested that WearOS would soon be coming to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series which so far had been using the Tizen.

Meanwhile, Google is also expected to launch a new pair of Pixel Earbuds, something the brand may have already leaked in an email to Google Nest users back in April. There was also an accidental tweet from Google’s own Android account this month.

The new Pixel Buds-A series earbuds are expected to cost less than the original Pixel Buds. A new mint green colour is expected along with Google’s Fast Pair feature in the new earbuds.

Google Pixel 5A

The Google Pixel 5A is another expected launch next week at the event, but it is less likely. A number of brands are facing a global chip shortage, making this a difficult time to launch new devices. Further, the company also released an official statement suggesting that the phone could launch later in the year, perhaps in August, when the Google Pixel 4A launched last year.

Google Assistant

Google I/O 2021 could also bring new Google Assistant-related news. An official Google blog post also suggests that new smart home products could be made during the event, along with an updated Google Chromecast.

How to watch Google I/O 2021 event

The 2021 Google I/O will be an online-only event and hence, will be free for everyone to attend. The opening keynote of the event begins at 10 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST) on May 18 and Google has also published an official schedule ahead of the event. Interested users can use their Google ID to register for the event by heading over to events.google.com.