Google I/O 2021 Event Live Updates: Android 12 to WearOS updates, what to expect from today’s keynote

Google I/O 2021 Event Live Stream Updates: Google I/O keynote event will take place at 10.30 PM IST tonight.

Google I/O 2021 Live Updates: Google’s annual developer conference I/O is back this year, after taking a hiatus in 2020. Given the ongoing pandemic I/O is taking place digitally as well. Google will be live-streaming the keynote address, and all other sessions. The three day conference will take from May 18 to May 20.

Given the event is taking place after a year, there will be a lot of expectations from the event. The livestream for the keynote starts at 10.30 pm IST.

I/O is where Google typically makes a lot of software announcements, which is expected given this is a developer conference. But the Pixel 5A smartphone could be announced as well. The Pixel 4A was expected to launch at last year’s I/O, which later got cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The keynote will go live on the official Google I/O website. It will also be telecast on the Google YouTube channel.

Android 12 is also expected to make an appearance during the keynote and there could be updates around Wear OS as well, which is the wearable platform from Google. Going by the sessions that Google is hosting, there will be updates for Google Assistant, WearOS and Chrome as well. Google is also expected to showcase Pixel Buds TWS earphones as well. We will have to wait and watch to see what all is announced at today’s keynote.