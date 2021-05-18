Google I/O 2021 Event Live Updates: Android 12 to WearOS updates, what to expect from today’s keynote

Google I/O 2021 Live Updates: Google’s annual developer conference I/O is back this year, after taking a hiatus in 2020. Given the ongoing pandemic I/O is taking place digitally as well. Google will be live-streaming the keynote address, and all other sessions. The three day conference will take from May 18 to May 20.
Given the event is taking place after a year, there will be a lot of expectations from the event. The livestream for the keynote starts at 10.30 pm IST.
I/O is where Google typically makes a lot of software announcements, which is expected given this is a developer conference. But the Pixel 5A smartphone could be announced as well. The Pixel 4A was expected to launch at last year’s I/O, which later got cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The keynote will go live on the official Google I/O website. It will also be telecast on the Google YouTube channel.
Android 12 is also expected to make an appearance during the keynote and there could be updates around Wear OS as well, which is the wearable platform from Google. Going by the sessions that Google is hosting, there will be updates for Google Assistant, WearOS and Chrome as well. Google is also expected to showcase Pixel Buds TWS earphones as well. We will have to wait and watch to see what all is announced at today’s keynote.
Trusted Android tipster Jon Prosser has revealed details about Android 12 on his YouTube page Front Page Tech. The detailed video gives a first look at changes we can expect and it looks like there will be major design overhaul for Android this time.
Android 12 will get revamped toggles, buttons, widgets and new animations, according to Prosser's video. The video also mentions that Android 12 will bring ” brand new stacked notifications.” It suggests that users might be able to group app notifications as per their preference. To know what else to expect, read more here.
The Google I/O keynote is the most awaited event given it has all the major announcements on the software and hardware front. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other members of the executive leadership team are on stage making all the key announcements. It will be interesting to see what message Pichai and co have this time, given they are appearing for I/O after a gap of year.
