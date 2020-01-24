Google I/O 2020 starts May 12, will Pixel 4a launch?

Google I/O 2020, the company’s annual developer conference will be held from May 12 to May 14. Google I/O 2020, the company’s annual developer conference will be held from May 12 to May 14.

Google I/O 2020 will be held from May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Google typically puts out a puzzle for users, which when decoded reveals the dates for its annual developer conference. This time, it was a space-themed collaborative game puzzle.

Soon after the puzzle was solved, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted out the details for the 2020 Google I/O developer’s conference.

Cosmos aligned. We’ll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year’s #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

Google usually holds its annual developer conference in May where it typically showcases new Android version as well as software updates. However, hardware was the highlight of last year’s Google I/O as the company launched its mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones. Other key announcements were around Android Q, new Accessibility features, improved Search and updates to Google Duplex and the Assistant.

This year at I/O as well, there could be a new affordable Pixel 4a, reports suggest. However, Google might just skip the ‘XL’ variant for the Pixel 4a, considering that the Pixel 3a vastly outsold the Pixel 3a XL according to various reports. Google Pixel 4a is rumoured to have a punch-hole display, a single back camera instead of Pixel 4’s dual cameras, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

Apart from this, Google could unveil a new Android 11 beta release and its features as well at the I/O 2020. The company hinted in a comment on the Google Issue Tracker that Android 11 could add the ability to schedule the system-wide dark mode, based on time. Of course, we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more.

Finally, there could be more Nest hardware announcements as well, especially after Google brought its Home products under the Nest brand last year and introduced new Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch screen.

