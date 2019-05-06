Google I/O keynote takes place on May 7: How to watch livestream

Google’s annual developer conference I/O starts tomorrow on May 7, where we expect major announcements from the company on software and hardware front. I/O is where Google will reveal details about the upcoming Android Q operating system along with the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones. Here are details on how to watch the Google I/O 2019 keynote.

Google I/O 2019 keynote: Where is the event and what time does the keynote start?

Google’s I/O 2019 keynote is taking place at the company’s campus in Mountain View. The keynote is being held at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Google has been hosting at this venue for the last three years. The keynote starts on May 7 at 10.00 am Pacific Time, which is 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time.

.The Google keynote is important because all the major announcements are made during the this. The rest of the sessions are usually for developers who are attending the event in California. Google also livestreams sessions for the developers who wish to watch them online. Google I/O will continue till May 9, 2019.

Google I/O 2019: How can one watch the livestream?

Google will be livestreaming the keynote on YouTube as soon as the event starts. The company has dedicated website for I/O 2019 as well, and the video for the livestream should go live closer to the event. Users who want to get more details about sessions and other timings can go to events.google.com/io for more details.

Google I/O 2019: What are the major announcements to expect?

Of course all focus will be on the Android Q and Pixel 3a part of the keynote. We have seen several leaks taking place with regard to the Pixel 3a phones, including the latest where the retail box for the Pixel 3a XL can be clearly seen in a Best Buy. Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will likely be sold via Flipkart in India, considering the website has a teaser for them.

In terms of hardware, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will both run the same processor, with some reports claiming the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 one, coupled with 4GB RAM. The Google phones will try and offer the same premium camera experience on the Pixel 3 series, but at a more ‘affordable’ price, according to leaks.

More hardware is expected at I/O and we could see new speakers in the Home lineup being announced.

With Android Q, we are expecting that Google will announce important features, including the new privacy changes, dark mode as well as confirm which smartphone models will be eligible for the Android Q public beta. While Pixel devices are expected to be on the list, last year with Android P, Google had expanded the list of phones to include devices from HMD Global, OnePlus, vivo, Xiaomi, and this year too we expect something similar.

Last year, the Google Assistant was the highlight with demonstration of Duplex being the star of the show. An update on this front is also expected during the keynote.