Google I/O 2019: Android Q, Pixel 3a, 3a XL, and everything else announced

At the Google I/O 2019 keynote, there were announcements around Android Q as well as new Accessibility features, and improved Search. Google also launched its new mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones, which are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 in India. Updates to Google Duplex and the next-generation Assistant were unveiled as well.

This year, Google has partnered with 13 OEMs to bring Android Q to 21 devices, including Pixel phones. This is almost double of last year. Let us take a look at everything that was announced at Google I/O 2019:

Google I/O 2019 keynote: Android Q

The focus with Android Q is innovation, privacy and security as well as Digital Wellbeing. Among the most anticipated features that will be a part of Android Q will be Dark Mode, which can be activated from the quick settings or from battery saver mode.

The new Android version now includes support for foldable phones well for adapting to different screen dimensions and multi-tasking along with screen continuity. “Multiple OEMs will launch foldable this year, all running Android,” said Stephanie Cuthbertson, Senior Director, Android at Google.

“Foldables take advantage of a completely new display technology. They literally bend and fold from phone to tablet-sized screen, and Android Q maximises what’s possible on these screens,” said Cuthbertson added.

Android Q is also the first Android version by Google that will support 5G natively with more than 20 carriers launching their 5G networks in 2019 and the 5G phones will all run Android.

There is Accessibility features as well such as Live Caption for deaf and hard of hearing people. The feature takes advantage of on-device machine learning to automatically caption media such as videos, and podcasts, running on a user’s phones. It works across apps and offline.

Google says Android Q includes over 50 privacy features such as a dedicated Privacy section under the Settings menu, new Location section that allows users to quickly choose the apps they want to share their location data with, and to share location data with apps only while they are in use.

“Now, there are many many more enhancements to security and privacy throughout the OS like encryption for low-end devices, randomising your MAC address by default, and many more,” she said.

The Digital Wellbeing feature that was introduced last year has been updated with a new Focus feature that lets a user disable the apps that they find distracting and silence then until the Focus mode is activated.

Google I/O 2019 keynote: Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are the company’s new affordable variants of Pixel 3 series that was launched last year. The phones sport the same 12.2MP rear camera that we saw on the original phones, which will likely be the selling point. Night Sight mode for better low-light photos is included as well.

Google Pixel 3a has a smaller 5.6-inch display, while the Pixel 3a XL gets a 6-inch display. The processor on both the phones is Snapdragon 670. The battery in the bigger phone is 3,700mAh, while Pixel 3a is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

So far, Google has stuck to flagship, high-end phones that compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung’s Note and Galaxy-S series. However, with Pixel 3a series, the company is looking at the mid-range segment. In India, the Pixel 3a XL will compete with the OnePlus 6T, which has a similar price-tag.

Google I/O 2019 keynote: Google Search updates

Google announced several updates to Search. So, for instance, full coverage will be coming directly to Search. Podcast will also appear in the Search results and users will be able to tap on these right in results to listen.

Google is adding camera and AR capabilities to Search results so that a user will get 3D models of certain objects right in search. These 3D models can also be placed in one’s own place, which brings a number of use cases. For example, one can search for shoes online, explore 3D model of it and bring into their own space to check how they will look with their clothes.

Google also showed a demo at the event, where it brought on stage an AR model of a great white shark, which was interesting to see.

Google I/O 2019 keynote: Google Lens and Duplex updates

Google Lens has been used over a billion times, Google said, and it is getting a number of useful updates some of which include the ability to highlight popular dishes on the menu, see what people are saying about it on Google Maps and even calculate the tips well as split the total bill.

Soon, a user will be able to point their camera at a recipe to see the page come alive, helping them get a demonstration of the process. Google is working with museums, magazine publishers as well as retailers to bring this kind of experience.

A new Google Go feature for entry-level devices has been introduced. It is essentially aimed at helping people understand signs etc in languages that they can not understand. So, directly from Search bar one can use Lens to point it at a sign, which will be read aloud.

A sign can be translated as well where translated text will be overlaid on the original text and one can listen to it as well in their own language. It is available in several languages including English, Hindi, Portugese, Italian, and more. Google Go has been designed to work under 100 kb so that it can be easily used on 25 dollar phones or less. This will be rolled out later this month.

Coming to Duplex, the feature is now available in 44 states across the US. Google is now testing a new feature that lets Duplex fill out forms for rental card booking and movie tickets without the need of a human help. Of course, humans will need to verify the information filled out and approve before submitting.

This year as well, there were demos around Google Duplex that showed it filling out forms automatically online.

Google I/O 2019: keynote: Next-generation Google Assistant

The next-generation Google Assistant, Google says is 10 times faster, and can navigate apps instantly without needing to say ‘Hey Google’ each time. With the next-generation Google Assistant, multi-tasking is expected to get easier as a user will be able to switch between apps perform actions as well as compose messages, replies etc all at once.

In a demonstration, the Assistant was able to understand when a user was composing a message or when it was being asked to perform an action. Some of the functions also work offline. The next-generation Google Assistant will arrive on the new Pixel phones later this year.

Google Assistant also supports a new Driving mode, which is aimed at giving users a hands-free experience when driving. The Assistant was added to Android Auto last year and was added to navigation on Google Maps as well. Assistant’s new Driving Mode will be available this summer with any Android phone with Assistant.

