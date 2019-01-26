Google I/O 2019 developer’s conference details revealed, will kick off on May 9

Google will be holding its upcoming I/O 2019 Developer’s conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California from May 7 to May 9. The company recently put out a puzzle, called the ‘transmission’, on its events website, which when decoded would reveal the dates of this year’s I/O.

The transmission was decrypted by a Twitter user, Till Kottmann, who solved the puzzle accidentally by using a shortcut to discover the event details hidden in a snippet of a JSON code.

Soon after the decryption of the puzzle, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, tweeted out the details for this year’s Google I/O developer’s conference.

Yup, they figured me out, they also removed the dummy tweet. I still have a screenshot of the json 😋 pic.twitter.com/4tqt1YchTM — Till Kottmann (@deletescape) January 25, 2019

Glad the transmission was received:) See you at Shoreline Amphitheatre May 7-9 for this year’s I/O! #io19 pic.twitter.com/CXWpQR4Eza — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 25, 2019

These dates aren’t a big surprise as Google usually holds its I/O developer’s conference during the first week of May. The company kicked off last year’s I/O on May 8. During I/O 2019, we got to see the introduction of Android P beta, a new overhauled Google News platform and the company’s Duplex AI project.

At this year’s I/O developer’s conference, Google is expected to release the beta version of the next Android operating system, Android Q. The company is also expected to showcase its budget Pixel device offerings including, Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite.

At the event, the company is also expected to reveal details about the new upcoming updates for Google Lens, Maps and News. The status of Google’s Duplex project will also be a major topic of discussion.