Google I/O 2019: Android Q, Pixel 3a, 3a XL and other key announcements to expect

Google I/O 2019 kicks off today today with the keynote scheduled for 10 am PDT, which is 10:30 pm in India. Like last year, Google’s 2019 annual developer conference is being held at its Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Of course, the biggest announcement at the I/O will be a fuller preview of its next Android version – Android 9.0 or Android Q.

In addition, Google is also gearing up to launch its new mid-range Pixel series, which will be announced on May 7. Ahead of the launch, the search giant has put out teasers that suggest that the new Pixel phones could come with the same camera as last year’s Pixel 3 phones along with Night Sight mode. So, what are the key announcements expected at Google I/O 2019? Let us take a look:

Google I/O key announcements: Android Q

Each year, Google uses its developer platform to unveil its new Android operating system, which, this time, will be Android Q. Clearly, the focus of Android Q will be privacy-related features, especially after the backlash it faced last year in the US regarding issues of bias and data-tracking.

Google has already released two beta versions of Android Q and the company is expected to showcase a full developer preview at the event. Also, what Google decides to call Android Q could be interesting to see given there are only a limited number of desserts one can think of starting with the letter ‘Q’.

Among the most useful features anticipated for Android Q is system-wide dark mode. Reports suggest that the dark mode will be applicable to the entire user interface including the power menu, notifications, system app, etc. There are also rumours that Google might allow users to apply dark mode over third-party apps such as Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp, and more.

Apple iPhone X-like navigation features as well as Face ID-like features are also expected to be a part of Android Q. With the new Android OS, there will be a greater emphasis on privacy-related features, which is said to include improved privacy and permission controls along with a greater control over location data, more control over apps and access to shared files, as well as app access limit to non-resettable device identifiers like device IMEI, serial number, etc.

Android Q will also include support for foldable devices, especially after launch of flagships such as Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X. Foldable smartphones are expected to become more mainstream with more players like Xiaomi, Motorola, LG said to be working on such devices of their own.

Google I/O key announcements: Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are supposed to be affordable variants of its flagship Pixel 3 series that was launched in October last year. For the Pixel and Pixel 2 series, Google has stuck to two flagship smartphones a year. However, this is the first time the company will announce mid-range smartphones of its premium Pixel 3 series.

Both the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL will reportedly sport the same 12.2MP rear cameras that we saw on the original phones, which will be a major selling point given the Pixel series is well-known for its camera capabilities. The Night Sight mode that Google introduced for its phone late last year will also arrive on the two new phones.

As for design, we can expect the same two-tone back, except it will not be glass like Pixel 3 but polycarbonate. As for specifications, the phones are said to retain thick bezels and there will be no notch. The Pixel 3a will have a smaller 5.6-inch display, while the Pixel 3a XL is expected to sport a larger 6-inch screen.

Google Pixel 3a could be powered by Snapdragon 670 processor, while the XL variant is said to run a Snapdragon 710 processor. Both the phones could have 4GB RAM and there will be no expandable storage option like on previous phones.

In India, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will arrive on Flipkart on May 8 and the e-commerce site has already put out ‘Notify me’ page for the phones. We will have to wait for an official announcement to know pricing details, though reports hint at Rs 44,999 for Pixel 3a XL in India, which is more expensive than OnePlus 6T.

Google I/O key announcements: Google Stadia updates

Google announced Stadia, its cloud-based gaming service in March this year, but the company has been pretty much been quiet about its subscription details, even though availability has been made official. So, we expect Google to unveil how much the service will cost at the I/O conference.

Google Stadia will arrive in several markets such as the US, UK, Canada, and Central Europe later this year. While the subscription cost is said to be similar to the likes of GeForce Now and PlayStation Now, an official announcement is awaited.

Google I/O key announcements: Google Duplex updates

Google Duplex is another feature that we expect Google to announce updates around at its this year’s developer conference. Duplex, announced at Google I/O 2018, is an intelligent voice-assistant feature that can make calls to local businesses and make conversations that sound nearly human. Two demos were also showed by the company at the I/O last year but Google seem to have not announced many updates since then. Google Duplex is currently limited to the US and is available for non-Pixel devices as well.

The author is in California on the invite of Google India.