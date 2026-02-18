Google I/O 2026 dates announced: Annual developer conference to take place from May 19-20

Google on Wednesday, February 18, announced the official dates for its much-awaited annual I/O developer conference.

The two-day conference will be held from May 19 to May 20, 2026, at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, United States. Those who are unable to attend Google I/O 2026 in-person can also tune into the livestream at io.google. The highly anticipated event is expected to feature keynote addresses from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, and other senior executives at the search giant.

While Google is yet to confirm the agenda for this year’s developer conference, the official blog post states: “Tune in to learn about our latest AI breakthroughs and updates in products across the company, from Gemini to Android and more.”