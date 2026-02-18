Google I/O 2026 dates announced: Annual developer conference to take place from May 19-20

Google on Wednesday, February 18, announced the official dates for its much-awaited annual I/O developer conference.
The two-day conference will be held from May 19 to May 20, 2026, at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, United States. Those who are unable to attend Google I/O 2026 in-person can also tune into the livestream at io.google. The highly anticipated event is expected to feature keynote addresses from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, and other senior executives at the search giant.
While Google is yet to confirm the agenda for this year’s developer conference, the official blog post states: “Tune in to learn about our latest AI breakthroughs and updates in products across the company, from Gemini to Android and more.”
The ‘save the date’ announcement also comes in an interactive experience, where users can “play, create and remix your way through a playground of experiences built with Gemini.” Similar to previous editions, this year’s I/O conference is expected to witness big announcements, with a lot of focus on artificial intelligence. Given the timeframe, Google is also likely to showcase its latest hardware innovations at I/O 2026.
The big tech company is expected to announce updates to Gemini models and other AI products. It could also potentially give users a first glimpse of its Android XR-powered smart glasses model. In December last year, Google announced it would launch its first AI glasses in 2026. Additionally, the company had said at I/O 2025 that its smart glasses are being developed in partnership with Warby Parker.
The potential reveal comes as smart glasses see a surge in popularity, buoyed by the success of Meta’s Ray-Ban AI glasses as well as other models. Sales of the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses more than tripled in 2025, with more than 7 million sold worldwide, as per Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 series will include an AI-powered camera feature that will transform how users capture, edit, and share photos and videos. Integrated into the Camera and Gallery apps, it will offer a variety of editing options, from transforming daytime photos into night scenes to merging multiple pictures.