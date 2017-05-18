Google I/O 2017: Google Home speaker now supports hands-free calls

Google Home now supports Proactive assistant and hands free voice-calling. (Source: AP ) Google Home now supports Proactive assistant and hands free voice-calling. (Source: AP )

Google at its I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California announced a bunch of new features for its Google Home speaker. The new “proactive assistance” is coming to GoogleHome speaker, which will prompt you about traffic alerts or a meeting depending on your calendar or schedule.

Hands-free calling has been added to Google Home, so now you can simply say the name of the person you want to call from your phonebook, and Assistant will make that call. These calls will be free in US and Canada to mobile numbers, other landlines.

The Google Assistant in Google Home will be capable of personalised calling based on a person’s voice. By default the call is from a private number, but users’ can optionally put their own mobile numbers as well for all calls. Google Assistant will use this particular number whenever it recognises the person in particular.

Also Read: Google I/O 2017: Google Assistant comes to iPhone, adds more muscle

Google will be rolling out hands-free calling in the US to all the existing Google Home devices over the next few months.

Additionally, Google has added Bluetooth support for Google Home. Users will now be able to connect and play any audio from any Android and iOS device. Also, Spotify in addition to subscription service will now be adding free music service to Google Home.

Furthermore, Google is adding support from SoundCloud and Deezer music services as well. For videos, the Home will now add support from HBO Now.

Google Home speaker will be sold in more countries as well including Australia, UK, Germany, etc, and will have support for more languages. Google has not confirmed if it plans to give a bring a version of this device to India or not.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd