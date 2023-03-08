scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Search Holi on Google and you are in for a surprise!

Here is how Google is celebrating Holi this year on its search engine.

A cartoon of people celebrating Holi in 2023 (Image credit: Google India)
Tech brands have their own way of celebrating Indian festivals. Holi, one of the first big celebration of 2023, also known as the festival of colours is being celebrated by various tech brands in their characteristic style.

Google which is known for incorporating festive occasions and trending topics in its search engine added a dash of holi in a fun way.

Google Holi 2023 animation (Image credit: Google)

Open Google.com or Google.co.in from your web browser on a computer or a smartphone and click on the icon that looks like Holi colours and your screen will be splashed with different colours and you can even hear the sound effect.

This fun way of incorporating an Indian festival into a search engine gives us an idea of how important India is to Google and its services.

Also read |International Women’s Day 2023: From Apple to Garmin, 5 smartwatches for her

This feature is likely to be available for the entire day, and users can check it out on any device with any web browser. All they have to do is access Google and search for the term Holi and related topics.

Along with the animation, Google also offers a search with information on the history of this festival along with various information, and it even has pictures of the Holi celebration, which can be used to spam your friends and family WhatsApp groups.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 12:52 IST
