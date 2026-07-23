Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, in ‘constructive’ talks to avoid more penalties

The Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. (AP)

Alphabet’s Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said.

However, the U.S. tech giant is likely to avoid fresh fines as EU regulators lauded good progress in its ongoing efforts to comply with the landmark legislation.

The fines underscored Europe’s determination to prevent Big Tech companies from thwarting rivals, defying U.S. criticism and retaliatory tariff threats.

One fine of €460 million was handed ⁠out to ​Google by the European Commission under the Digital Markets Act for favouring its own services in shopping, hotels, transport and sports results in search results.