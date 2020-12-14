scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news

Google services including Gmail, YouTube and Docs face global outage, appear to be back now

All Google services are down right now. Users complained that they were unable to access Gmail, YouTube and Docs and it appears to have been a global outage.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2020 6:25:05 pm
Google down, Gmail down, YouTube down, Google Docs downThe Google logo is displayed on an Apple Inc iPhone (Image source: Bloomberg)

Update: YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs appear to be back, according to users.

Google’s services appear to be down right now. Users appear to be facing problems with all Google services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs, which appear to be down. Users also took to Twitter to complain about the issues. Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard is now showing an outage for all services appear of the company. The company has not yet issued a statement on what can only be termed as the great Google blackout of 2020, though we have reached out to them for a comment.

When Google’s services go down, billion of users are impacted. That’s because Gmail, YouTube have more than a billion users on a monthly basis. The issue appears to be a worldwide problem and even users in India are reporting a problem. Some users reported seeing a 503 error when they tried to login to their Gmail account. Others are seeing a 500 error when they try to login.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When we tried opening YouTube, it says ‘Something went wrong’ and a picture of a monkey holding a wrench. Some people are also being kicked out of their ongoing Google Meet sessions and others were unable to join scheduled calls. Google Meet is the video-conferencing tool from the company.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter  

Users also noticed during the outage that they were able to access the landing pages of Google’s services in incognito mode. So far, no details have been revealed by the tech giant regarding the reason behind this massive outage.

Please note: This is a breaking story and is being updated. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Tech launches today: Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, iFFalcon K61 4K TV, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement