Google services including Gmail, YouTube and Docs face global outage, appear to be back now

Update: YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs appear to be back, according to users.

Google’s services appear to be down right now. Users appear to be facing problems with all Google services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs, which appear to be down. Users also took to Twitter to complain about the issues. Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard is now showing an outage for all services appear of the company. The company has not yet issued a statement on what can only be termed as the great Google blackout of 2020, though we have reached out to them for a comment.

When Google’s services go down, billion of users are impacted. That’s because Gmail, YouTube have more than a billion users on a monthly basis. The issue appears to be a worldwide problem and even users in India are reporting a problem. Some users reported seeing a 503 error when they tried to login to their Gmail account. Others are seeing a 500 error when they try to login.

When we tried opening YouTube, it says ‘Something went wrong’ and a picture of a monkey holding a wrench. Some people are also being kicked out of their ongoing Google Meet sessions and others were unable to join scheduled calls. Google Meet is the video-conferencing tool from the company.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter

Everything that requires a Google login is down. #GoogleDown https://t.co/Xn7UbW3PEg — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) December 14, 2020

Okay so, currently @Google account services are down. If you wanna watch YT do it in incognito and don’t login! Let’s hope that @Google and @YouTube fix this issue! pic.twitter.com/I2jlcZQHYq — Jadyn – Editing Commissions 🍥 (@___Jadyn___) December 14, 2020

Users also noticed during the outage that they were able to access the landing pages of Google’s services in incognito mode. So far, no details have been revealed by the tech giant regarding the reason behind this massive outage.

Please note: This is a breaking story and is being updated.

