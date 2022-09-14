Google announces Gmail, Chrome and other Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16

Google has announced that most of its core products such as Gmail, Google Chrome, Google Drive, Search, Google News, etc will have widgets for the Lock Screen on iOS 16. However, users will have to wait for these widgets as they will only be made available in the coming weeks. For those wondering, how these widgets are different, compared to the ones already present on iOS, the big difference is that these are being pulled to the Lock Screen now.

Apple’s iOS 16 is bringing the ability to customise the Lock Screen further. This includes the ability to change the font style and the colour for the time and date display, the ability to add new and more customisable wallpapers as well as more widgets on the Lock Screen itself. Users will be able to quickly glance at the information from the Lock Screen itself, without having to unlock the device.

According to Google’s blog post, written by Susie Wee, who is VP for Cross-Product Experiences, the Google search widget will let users rely on voice or camera to search from the Lock Screen itself. Users can also translate or get homework help via this widget.

The Gmail widget for iOS 16 lock screen. (Image credit: Google) The Gmail widget for iOS 16 lock screen. (Image credit: Google)

The Chrome Lock Screen widget will also let users start a search using their voice or even load the beloved dino game. The Google Drive widget will let users access starred files or folders with a single tap, while the Maps widget will showcase the frequent trips that a user makes along with estimated travel times. All of this information will be available from your Lock Screen. The Maps widget will also have a Search function to help find restaurants, and shops as well.

Google News will also get a widget with real-time headlines visible at a quick glance. Users can tap to read more in the app.

Most importantly, the Gmail widget should appeal to many users. This will automatically you the number of new messages in your inbox. Users will also have “the option to customise the widget to see which inbox categories, like Social or Updates, contain new messages,” notes the blog post.

Google has not confirmed when exactly the widgets will start rolling out for customers.