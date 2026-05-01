Google Gemini adds file generation feature for documents and spreadsheets

Gemini has introduced a new feature that lets users create downloadable files directly in a chat, making it easier to turn ideas into finished documents without switching apps. A single prompt now enables users to generate documents such as PDFs, Microsoft Word docs, and Excel sheets, among others, without leaving the same interface.
There will no longer be a need to transfer content from one platform to another by copying and pasting it in the new update. This makes it possible for users to transition from ideation to the generation of an actual document with minimal time.
The feature allows users to generate various formats ranging from Google Workspace formats such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, to many more commonly used formats such as PDFs, .docx, .xlsx, and .csv, among others. Other options include LaTeX, TXT, RTF, and MD, among others.
Users can use the new feature to generate any type of document, ranging from spreadsheets, reports, presentations, etc. For instance, one may choose to generate a budget report in an Excel sheet, while another may decide to generate notes from ideation in a doc or even a presentation.
Upon generating the documents, users can download the files or export them to Google Drive. This makes collaboration smoother, especially for teams working across different tools and formats.
The feature is designed to help users organise their ideas more efficiently, whether it’s compiling a long discussion into a concise document or preparing a presentation from rough notes.
Google says the update is now rolling out to all Gemini app users worldwide. To use it, users simply need to open Gemini and describe the file they want to create.
With this addition, Gemini aims to simplify everyday workflows, allowing users to go from concept to complete file without leaving the chat environment.