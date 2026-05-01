Google Gemini adds file generation feature for documents and spreadsheets

Google says the update is now rolling out to all Gemini app users worldwide. To use it, users simply need to open Gemini and describe the file they want to create. (Image: Google)

Gemini has introduced a new feature that lets users create downloadable files directly in a chat, making it easier to turn ideas into finished documents without switching apps. A single prompt now enables users to generate documents such as PDFs, Microsoft Word docs, and Excel sheets, among others, without leaving the same interface.

There will no longer be a need to transfer content from one platform to another by copying and pasting it in the new update. This makes it possible for users to transition from ideation to the generation of an actual document with minimal time.

Create a wide range of formats

The feature allows users to generate various formats ranging from Google Workspace formats such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, to many more commonly used formats such as PDFs, .docx, .xlsx, and .csv, among others. Other options include LaTeX, TXT, RTF, and MD, among others.