Google for India 2018 Live Updates: Payments to Maps, new features likely to be rolled out

Google for India fourth annual edition will be held in New Delhi on August 28, which is today. The event, which is scheduled to start 10 AM, will also be streamed live through its YouTube channel. The event will see announcements from Google’s product leaders, including Caesar Sengupta, vice president of product management. Pravir Gupta, senior engineering director, Google Assistant is also among the speakers, which means we can expect updates around the voice-assistant.

Gayathri Rajan (vice president, Geo Monetization) and Ken Tokusei, product management director are also scheduled to speak at the event along with Shashidhar Thakur, vice president of engineering and Rajan Anandan (vice president, sales & operations, South East Asia and India).

Last year, Google made a lot of announcements at Google for India event in New Delhi. Most announcements involved incremental changes to software, including the Android Oreo (Go Edition) designed to run on low-end phones. Follow our blog for live updates from Google for India event: