Google for India event Live updates: Starts at 10 am, here’s what we expect

Google is hosting its annual ‘Google for India’ event, where it typically announces new product updates focused on the Indian market. The event starts at 10 am, and Google India’s official YouTube channel will have the live stream for the same. Google also has a dedicated site for the event. This is the 7th edition of Google’s India event, and each year the focus is on new announcements, designed to aid and help the new internet users.

Google for India is where the company has announced its products as such as the RailWire, which was the company’s free internet project at railway stations. The program was announced back in 2015 and then wrapped up in 2020. We could see some new announcements around Google Search with a focus on India. Speakers at the event this year are Prabhakar Raghavan, who is Senior Vice President for Search at Google along with Pandu Nayak who is Google Fellow & Vice President, for Search. Google India Vice-President Sanjay Gupta will also be a speaker on stage.

In addition to this, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be speaking at the event along with Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who is Union Minister of State at MeITY.