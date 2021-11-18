scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Google for India event Live updates: Starts at 10 am, here’s what we expect

Google is hosting its annual 'Google for India' event, where it typically announces new product updates focused on the Indian market. The event starts at 10 am

Written by Shruti Dhapola | Chandigarh |
Updated: November 18, 2021 9:42:47 am
Google for India, Google for India Live updates, Google for India LIVE, Google for India event,Google for India Live updates: Focus will be on the next billion users.

Google is hosting its annual ‘Google for India’ event, where it typically announces new product updates focused on the Indian market. The event starts at 10 am, and Google India’s official YouTube channel will have the live stream for the same. Google also has a dedicated site for the event. This is the 7th edition of Google’s India event, and each year the focus is on new announcements, designed to aid and help the new internet users.

Google for India is where the company has announced its products as such as the RailWire, which was the company’s free internet project at railway stations. The program was announced back in 2015 and then wrapped up in 2020. We could see some new announcements around Google Search with a focus on India. Speakers at the event this year are Prabhakar Raghavan, who is  Senior Vice President for Search at Google along with Pandu Nayak who is Google Fellow & Vice President, for Search. Google India Vice-President Sanjay Gupta will also be a speaker on stage.

In addition to this, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be speaking at the event along with Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who is Union Minister of State at MeITY.

Google for India event: Live updates and top announcements

09:42 (IST)18 Nov 2021
Google for India event: Android announcement?

One of the speakers is also Ram Papatla who is General Manager & India Engineering Lead at Android at Google India, so we could see some announcements related to this. YouTube India's Director for Content partnerships Satya Raghavan will also be a speaker at the event.

09:41 (IST)18 Nov 2021
Google for India event: Key speakers

Let's take a quick look at the key speakers for the Google for India event. The list includes Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister for Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who is Union Minister of State at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. 

It also includes Prabhakar Raghavan and Pandu Nayak, who are two Google senior executives focused on Search, so there could be some announcements related to this. Ambarish Kenghe who is Vice President at Google Pay is also a speaker. There's also Aparna Taneja Researcher, AI for Social Good at Google. 

Sanjay Gupta who is Vice President at Google India will also be a speaker as is Sapna Chadha, VP marketing at Google India, SEA. 


This is Google's 7th annual India event. Each year, the Google for India event puts the focus on new products from the company around the Indian market. Google usually focuses on creating products for the next billion users, the ones who are coming online for the first time, at this event, and we expect the same to continue this year as well.

