Google for India Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Sundar Pichai to deliver the keynote address at 2 PM

Google for India Event 2020 LIVE (Source: Google India) Google for India Event 2020 LIVE (Source: Google India)

Google for India Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Google is set to hold its sixth annual event, Google for India today. For the first time, it will just be a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the event, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai will address the virtual audience. According to Google, the event will aim to unlock “new opportunities as India heads into a new, digital-first future”.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice will also be present at the event and address the audience about the digital transformation of India. Also, India’s HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will talk about the education landscape in India.

How to watch the live stream:

The Google for India event will begin at 2 PM IST and will be available for streaming on Google India’s Youtube channel.