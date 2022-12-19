Google, the search engine giant is all set to unveil the latest products and solutions at an event called Google for India 2022, where, CEO Sundar Pichai will be on the stage, announcing the company’s next set of initiatives for the Indian market.
Along with the CEO of the company, various Google executives are expected to make some major announcements related to Google products such as search engines, maps, and more. The company might also announce new India-centric features on Android and Google Play Store to encourage more users to get on board with the various Google services.
The 8th edition of Google for India 2022 started at 12:00 PM IST and is being live-streamed on YouTube. The company is expected to announce new AI-based solutions and is also expected to announce some new partnerships with Indian brands to drive India’s digital economy.
When it comes to Google and its businesses, India is a big market for them. Although the company might not announce or showcase any new hardware-related products today, it is likely to give us an insight into some of the new things that we can expect from Google India in the coming days. Stay tuned to this live blog to get all the latest updates from the Google for India 2022 event.
Google is using remote sensing capabilities to give an overview of agriculture capabilities for India. They have also developed a landscape understanding model, developed in Bengaluru. It is being piloted in Telangana. It can identify fields, and natural and man-made water bodies. The model will be able to detect events for the fields as well such as when the crop was sown.
Google plans to build an AI/ML model in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science. The project called Project Vaani was to collect language samples from 773 districts in India. Project Vaani will ensure the data that is collected and produced under it will be open-source.
Manish Gupta, Director of Google Research India, speaks at the Google for India conference.
Google has invested in women-led companies. The company is also partnering with Airtel and Jio to make the internet more accessible.
AI can help with translation at scale. It can bring leaps in online safety. It can help with agriculture and help with flood forecasting. For India, AI can help in a big way with energy and food security, said Sanjay Gupta.
Google's 8th edition of its India-specific keynote has begun and the company is showcasing a video on how Google is being used for various purposes in India. According to the company, Google is built to help. Sanjay Gupta, the country head is currently on the stage.
India's tech industry is valued at 230 billion dollars and India has over 700 million internet users.
Google for India is a big event for us. Thrilled to welcome all of you face-to-face. Tech is woven into our cultural fabric. India is one of the largest developers of mobile apps globally. Sanjay Gupta, head of Google India on stage and said that the Indian tech industry will be worth a trillion dollars in the coming years. Indian internet story has come of age.
In the 7th edition of Google for India, the company announced a more local Google search engine, which allowed users to access Google in native Indian languages. Similarly, Google Pay also got a new India-centric feature, which allowed small business owners to showcase their inventory on the Google Pay app.
The event is taking place in Delhi and will be live-streamed on YouTube. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google will be delivering a special keynote on various Google products and services that are tailor-made for India.