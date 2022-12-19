Google, the search engine giant is all set to unveil the latest products and solutions at an event called Google for India 2022, where, CEO Sundar Pichai will be on the stage, announcing the company’s next set of initiatives for the Indian market.

Along with the CEO of the company, various Google executives are expected to make some major announcements related to Google products such as search engines, maps, and more. The company might also announce new India-centric features on Android and Google Play Store to encourage more users to get on board with the various Google services.

The 8th edition of Google for India 2022 started at 12:00 PM IST and is being live-streamed on YouTube. The company is expected to announce new AI-based solutions and is also expected to announce some new partnerships with Indian brands to drive India’s digital economy.

When it comes to Google and its businesses, India is a big market for them. Although the company might not announce or showcase any new hardware-related products today, it is likely to give us an insight into some of the new things that we can expect from Google India in the coming days. Stay tuned to this live blog to get all the latest updates from the Google for India 2022 event.