Google for India 2021 event live updates: How to watch livestream

Google is set to host an annual Google for India event today, and this will be a virtual event. The Google for India 2020 virtual event will kick off today at 1:30PM and it will be live-streamed on YouTube. You can also watch the livestream event right here.

As per a tweet by Google, the event will focus on how “Google is planning to build a safer internet for everyone.” The software giant will likely talk about the improvements or new features coming to its wide variety of services. The company might also talk about its partnership with Reliance Jio and reveal more details about the upcoming affordable JioPhone Next smartphone.

The search giant has revealed the names of the executives that will be making announcements at the Google for India event. It seems that the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai won’t be there. As per the invite that we received, Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President, will be present at the event.

Sapna Chadha, who is Google’s Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia, will also be present as a speaker. Other speakers include Sameer Samat, Vice President for Android and Play at Google. A few other speakers will also be present to address the virtual audience.