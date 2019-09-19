Google for India event 2019 live updates: Top announcements to expect, how to watch livestream

Google for India Event 2019 Live Updates: Google will host the fifth edition of ‘Google for India’ event today, which will take place in Delhi. The annual event will be held in Delhi starting from 11 am, which is when the keynote will also begin. Google will stream the event live via YouTube so those interested in watching can head to Google India YouTube page.

Among the speakers at ‘Google for India’ will be Caesar Sengupta, who is the General Manager of Payments and Vice President, Next Billion Users as well as Manuel Bronstein who is the Vice President of Product, Google Assistant. Sapna Chadha, Director of Marketing, Southeast Asia & India and Jay Yagnik, vice president and engineering fellow will also be among speakers at the event.