Google for India event 2019 live updates: Top announcements to expect, how to watch livestream

Google for India Event 2019 Live Updates: Google will host the fifth edition of ‘Google for India’ event today, which will take place in Delhi. The annual event will be held in Delhi starting from 11 am, which is when the keynote will also begin. Google will stream the event live via YouTube so those interested in watching can head to Google India YouTube page.
Among the speakers at ‘Google for India’ will be Caesar Sengupta, who is the General Manager of Payments and Vice President, Next Billion Users as well as Manuel Bronstein who is the Vice President of Product, Google Assistant. Sapna Chadha, Director of Marketing, Southeast Asia & India and Jay Yagnik, vice president and engineering fellow will also be among speakers at the event.
Google for India 2019: New features for Google Pay expected
At Google for India 2019, Google Pay will be a focus given it has emerged as one of the more successful apps from the company in India. Google Pay was initially named Tez, though the company renamed the app at its last year's Google for India event.
In an interaction with indianexpress.com, Google’s vice-president for payments Caesar Sengupta had said in 2018 that global features like card payments could come to Pay. Sengupta also said Google is also working on integrating payments to its other products like mail and messages, like in some other markets. Read full story here.