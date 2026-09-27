Google tests Flipkart ‘Buy’ option within Gemini, AI Mode in India: Report

Google is reportedly testing a new shopping feature in India that would let users buy products from Flipkart directly through Gemini and AI Mode in Google Search, without leaving the chat window.
As part of the early test, select Flipkart product listings appearing in Gemini and AI Mode come with a ‘Buy’ button. Clicking on this button pulls up a Flipkart-branded checkout flow on the AI interface itself, according to a report by TechCrunch.
The new shopping experience is currently being tested among some users and is limited to a small catalogue of products, including smartphones, electronics, and mobile accessories, as per the report.
Google is further aiming for a wider rollout of the feature in October this year, ahead of the festive shopping season in India. It is likely part of the search giant’s broader plans to evolve its AI-powered services from product discovery to enabling transactions natively within Gemini.
Meanwhile, rivals such as OpenAI and Meta are also gradually rolling out features related to shopping and commerce within their AI platforms. This shift from AI chatbots merely answering shopping queries and recommending products to actively facilitating purchases is being accelerated by AI agents, even as tech giants look for ways to monetise AI.
However, the revenue potential of AI agents also depends on how much access it can get to the websites and services that people use online, especially when it comes to shopping. Recently, Amazon blocked Meta’s personal AI agent ‘Muse’ from accessing its shopping site, citing privacy and security risks.
Google is “always testing new features and experiences to help people discover and connect with businesses more easily.” The company regularly runs experiments and has no further details to share, a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.
Alphabet-owned YouTube announced a slate of AI tools, shopping updates, and personalised viewer features at its annual Made on YouTube event in New York City last week.
Its Ask YouTube feature will add shopping queries and follow-up questions, including product-comparison tables and voice commands for TV users.
The video-sharing platform also announced an expansion of its creator-focused YouTube Shopping affiliate programme with Amazon in India. AJIO, Meesho, Snapdeal, and Tata CLiQ are set to be new partners. The affiliate programme lets viewers discover and make purchasing decisions on products from these brands.
For creators in India and Brazil, YouTube said they will soon be able to tag Amazon products in their videos, while product tags will show localised offers to viewers in different markets.
Over 450 million YouTube users in India search for shopping-related content on the platform, with Indian shopping-related watch time up 55 per cent year-over-year. Globally, shopping-related watch time topped 40 billion hours in 2025, and gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 13 times over two years, as per the company.