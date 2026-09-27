Google tests Flipkart ‘Buy’ option within Gemini, AI Mode in India: Report

The filing further alleges Google was internally aware of the legal risk. (Express Photo)

Google is reportedly testing a new shopping feature in India that would let users buy products from Flipkart directly through Gemini and AI Mode in Google Search, without leaving the chat window.

As part of the early test, select Flipkart product listings appearing in Gemini and AI Mode come with a ‘Buy’ button. Clicking on this button pulls up a Flipkart-branded checkout flow on the AI interface itself, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The new shopping experience is currently being tested among some users and is limited to a small catalogue of products, including smartphones, electronics, and mobile accessories, as per the report.