Google’s Files app gets new dark theme, media controls for offline playback

The Files app by Google will get two new features: dark theme and new media controls for playback of media in offline mode. Google also revealed that nearly 100 million people are using the Files app to manage files and content on their phone. It also claimed that the Files app helps Android users free up 8GB of the storage space each second across the world.

Google has said that the new dark theme would allow users to save the battery of the phone and also reduce the strain in the eyes. Apart from this, Google will also be bringing better media controls for offline playback of music and videos. The new controls include Skip, Rewind or Fast-forward. These new features will be made available to the Files app users in the next few days.

Launched in December 2017 as Files Go, the app helps the users to manage files on their Android smartphones. It frees up internal storage space on the smartphones by removing unwanted files, photos, cache, unused apps and more.

When Files Go was first launched Google had revealed that the app was designed to help out users in India who were often running out of space on their smartphones thanks to ‘Good Morning’ picture messages on WhatsApp. Google revealed that its team of engineers worked for months to train their AI and database to identify ‘Good Morning’ messages, even those where the message was written on top of images.

The Files app is available on Android smartphones that run Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. It can be downloaded through the Google Play Store.

Apart from the Files app, Google has also brought in a new feature in the Google Pay app which is based on the unified payments interface (UPI) platform. The Google Pay app now sends SMS and app notification to the users whenever there is a payment collection request on Google’s platform.