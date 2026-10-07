Google fights £1 billion UK lawsuit over app store fees in latest Big Tech case

The logo of Google is seen outside Google Bay View facilities during the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, US, August 13, 2024. (Image: Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo)

Google was accused of abusing its dominance to levy excessive commissions on app developers, as a mass consumer lawsuit worth over £1 billion ($1.33 billion) began in London on Tuesday.

The case — brought on behalf of around 20 million consumers who bought apps through Google’s Play Store, or paid for in-app purchases and subscriptions between 2015 and this July — is the latest brought in ⁠Britain ​against Big Tech.

Lawyers representing consumer advocate Liz Coll, who is leading the claim, say Google used its dominant position to charge commissions of up to 30% on purchases of apps through its Play Store, as ​well ​as on in-app purchases and subscriptions.