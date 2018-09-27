Google Feed is now called Google Discover; gets new design and features

Google Discover allows users to customise what articles and content they come across. All users need to do is tap on the control icon to customise the frequency and number of posts appear on the particular topic of your interest.

Google has announced that its Google Feed has been rebranded as Google Discover. If you recall, it was initially announced last year, it provides users with relevant content and articles confined their interest. Google said in its blog post that it is used by 800 million users every month.

With a rebranded Google Feed, the company has rolled out a major update. Google Discover now brings a fresh look and new features for both desktop and mobile browsers. The updated Google Feed has added more context and control over what users discover.

Karen Corby Group Product Manager of Search, had this to say: “Last year we introduced the Google feed to surface relevant content to you, even when you’re not searching. It’s grown dramatically over the past year: more than 800 million people use the feed each month to stay up to date on their interests.”

Google Discover allows users to customise what articles and content they come across. All users need to do is tap on the control icon to customise the frequency and number of posts appear on the particular topic of your interest. Google says that it uses the same technology as Google News Full Coverage to show different perspectives on the same story.

What’s more, Google Discover show users content and articles in different languages. Google will start with support for English and Spanish in the US and is planning to expand to more languages and countries in the future.

