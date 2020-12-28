Google Fast Pair prompt gets new UI: Here’s what has changed

If you’ve used wireless Bluetooth headphones or earphones for a while, you may be well-acquainted with Google’s Fast Pair setup screen. The Fast Pair user interface is now set to get a new look as reported by 9to5Google. The new UI will comprise a larger pop-up with an image of the device and the headset’s name. Check out all about the new Fast Pair prompt below.

What is Google Fast Pair?

In case you didn’t know, Google Fast Pair was introduced by Google back in 2017. The feature allows you to bind a supported wireless audio device to your Google Account. This allows a bunch of features like easier pairing the first time you set up the wireless audio device. There is also a notification that shows you the battery left in your headphones every time you connect.

If used with a pair of true wireless earphones, users are alerted of the battery percentage of each individual earbud along with the battery percentage of the charging case. Users are then also able to quickly pair that same device on other phones that are set up with the same Google Account.

When you open the case of the Google Fast Pair-enabled device near a smartphone signed in with the same Google Account, a quick notification on the top brings you a quick connect button, letting you connect the device in one tap without even entering the Bluetooth settings.

Google Fast Pair allows you to quickly connect to new devices. (Image Source: Google) Google Fast Pair allows you to quickly connect to new devices. (Image Source: Google)

It is this very UI that is now getting an update. With the new Google Fast Pair UI, the interface will somewhat resemble the iOS pairing screen. The pairing window will now come up from the bottom of the screen as a much bigger box than the older notification-like appearance. The ‘Connect’ button will be below in a separate row and should be easier to locate and press compared to the older UI.

Note that the new UI update seems exclusive to Pixel devices for now. For those who use other Android phones, expect a waiting time before you see the new UI on your device.