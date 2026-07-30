Google to expand Play Store age-verification tool globally: What it means for users

The Play Store is one of the go-to place for Android users to download and discover new apps. (Image: Google)

Google is bringing its age-verification system to the Play Store globally amid growing regulatory pressure on app stores to verify users’ ages.

The search giant on Wednesday, July 29, announced that Play Age Signal API, a system designed to allow developers to confirm user ages without impinging on privacy, will be rolled out in all countries, including the US, by the end of 2026.

Launched in beta last year, Play Age Signal API does not require an ID or selfie verification. Instead, it is connected to Google’s existing Family Link app which allows parents to set age ranges for their children’s managed account.