Google to expand Play Store age-verification tool globally: What it means for users

Google is bringing its age-verification system to the Play Store globally amid growing regulatory pressure on app stores to verify users’ ages.
The search giant on Wednesday, July 29, announced that Play Age Signal API, a system designed to allow developers to confirm user ages without impinging on privacy, will be rolled out in all countries, including the US, by the end of 2026.
Launched in beta last year, Play Age Signal API does not require an ID or selfie verification. Instead, it is connected to Google’s existing Family Link app which allows parents to set age ranges for their children’s managed account.
For instance, parents can set a range of 16-17 years, and only apps or content tailored to their experiences will be available for download. The ranges are dynamic and may change as young users get older, according to Google.
Google’s decision to make its age-assurance technology available to Android developers worldwide is significant considering that several governments have been keen on instituting online age verification requirements for app stores like Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.
Several states in the US such as Texas, Louisiana, and Utah have introduced new laws mandating ID requirements to access adult content online. However, privacy experts argue that an increasingly age-gated internet could spell the end of anonymity online.
Meanwhile, there are questions surrounding the effectiveness of Google’s Play Age Signal API in keeping determined minors away from apps deemed too adult for them. For instance, users must voluntarily share age data, and not all parents may move forward in setting up age ranges. Children can also bypass such systems by just creating alternative accounts and lying about their ages. It is also not mandatory for developers to use the Play Age Signal API.
Whether this move helps Google to comply with laws in various jurisdictions that require app store-level age verification for apps, remains to be seen. The Play Store already has content ratings for apps.