Google expands health ecosystem with Google Health app

Google has expanded its health ecosystem with the launch of the revamped Google Health app, a platform aimed at helping users manage their health and wellness data across devices, apps and medical records from a single place.

Google described it as its ‘next era’ of health-focused products and services. Alongside the app, the company also introduced Google Health Coach and Fitbit Air, expanding its broader health ecosystem.

With this, the company aims to give users more control over their health information and offer tools that can help them better understand and manage their wellbeing.

According to the company, the Google Health app is designed to solve the problem of health tracking, where users often switch between multiple apps, wearables and handwritten records. The app allows users to connect data from smartwatches, smart scales, medical records, fitness apps and wearable devices into a centralised dashboard.