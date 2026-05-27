Google expands health ecosystem with Google Health app

Google has expanded its health ecosystem with the launch of the revamped Google Health app, a platform aimed at helping users manage their health and wellness data across devices, apps and medical records from a single place.
Google described it as its ‘next era’ of health-focused products and services. Alongside the app, the company also introduced Google Health Coach and Fitbit Air, expanding its broader health ecosystem.
With this, the company aims to give users more control over their health information and offer tools that can help them better understand and manage their wellbeing.
According to the company, the Google Health app is designed to solve the problem of health tracking, where users often switch between multiple apps, wearables and handwritten records. The app allows users to connect data from smartwatches, smart scales, medical records, fitness apps and wearable devices into a centralised dashboard.
The company said the Health app integrates with apps and devices supported through Health Connect or Apple Health while also supporting third-party services through Google Health APIs formerly known as Fitbit APIs. In the United States, users can additionally sync medical records, including lab reports and vitals directly within the app.
The company also added that Google Health Coach uses connected health data to provide personalised wellness recommendations and proactive insights tailored to user activity and goals.
Google also highlighted data portability and privacy as key features. Users can export workout files, access data through Google Takeout and share information with connected fitness apps. The company said upcoming updates will introduce support for sharing data with Apple Health, sharing medical records through Smart Health Links and exploring health information using tools like command-line interfaces and other AI-based skills.
Google also stated that users can choose how much data they share, opt in or out of features, and delete or export their information at any time. The company also said that Google Health data will not be used for any advertising purposes.
In recent months, the company has increased Health Connect integrations across Android devices and introduced new AI-powered tools across productivity, search and wellness services.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)