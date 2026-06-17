Google Earth’s flight simulator lands on the web; here’s how to take off

Google Earth has long been known for helping users explore the world through satellite imagery and 3D maps. But hidden inside the desktop application for nearly two decades was a lesser-known feature: a flight simulator that allowed users to pilot a virtual aircraft across the globe.
Now, Google has finally brought that feature to the web. As part of a broader update to Google Earth, the company has made its flight simulator available directly in browsers, meaning users can now take to the virtual skies without installing any additional software.
The browser-based simulator arrives alongside several professional-grade features that Google has added to the platform, including elevation profiles, expanded data layers, and support for additional file imports. While those tools are aimed at researchers, planners, and mapping enthusiasts, the flight simulator is designed purely for exploration and fun.
The feature debuted in the desktop version of Google Earth back in 2007 and quickly became a favourite among curious users. Unlike dedicated flight simulation games, Google’s version focuses less on realism and more on giving players the freedom to fly almost anywhere in the world using Google Earth’s extensive mapping database.
Getting started is straightforward. Users need to visit the Google Earth website and click the Explore Earth button. After searching for a location they would like to fly over, they can open the Tools menu and select the Flight Simulator option.
Once launched, the simulator places users in control of a virtual aircraft that can soar above cities, coastlines, mountain ranges, and famous landmarks.
The controls are relatively simple, although they may take some practice. Pilots can use either their mouse or keyboard arrow keys to control the aircraft’s pitch and roll. The Page Up key increases thrust, while Page Down reduces speed. The experience is intentionally lightweight, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Many first-time users are likely to find themselves spiralling out of control or crashing into terrain before mastering the basics.
Fortunately, crashes carry no consequences beyond restarting the flight.
What makes the simulator particularly appealing is the sheer scale of the world available to explore. Thanks to Google Earth’s global imagery, users can fly over iconic locations such as the Grand Canyon, the Himalayas, the Eiffel Tower, or the Golden Gate Bridge. They can even explore their hometown from a completely different perspective.
The simulator is not intended to compete with more advanced titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, which offers realistic aircraft systems, weather effects, and detailed flight mechanics. Google Earth’s version has no missions, achievements, or progression system. Instead, it serves as a simple way to experience the planet from above.
For anyone looking to spend a few minutes virtually sightseeing or testing their flying skills, Google Earth’s newly web-based flight simulator offers an easy and accessible way to explore the world, no download required.