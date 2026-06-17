Google Earth’s flight simulator lands on the web; here’s how to take off

Google Earth's flight simulator is now available through web browsers, allowing users to explore cities, landmarks and landscapes from the cockpit of a virtual aircraft. (Image: Google Earth)

Google Earth has long been known for helping users explore the world through satellite imagery and 3D maps. But hidden inside the desktop application for nearly two decades was a lesser-known feature: a flight simulator that allowed users to pilot a virtual aircraft across the globe.

Now, Google has finally brought that feature to the web. As part of a broader update to Google Earth, the company has made its flight simulator available directly in browsers, meaning users can now take to the virtual skies without installing any additional software.

The browser-based simulator arrives alongside several professional-grade features that Google has added to the platform, including elevation profiles, expanded data layers, and support for additional file imports. While those tools are aimed at researchers, planners, and mapping enthusiasts, the flight simulator is designed purely for exploration and fun.