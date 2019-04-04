Google Duplex starts rolling out for non-Pixel devices

Google Duplex has started rolling out to some non-Pixel smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, iPhone XS Max and more, according to a report by XDA Developers. It is a special feature of Google Assistant, which can call restaurants or businesses to schedule an appointment or reservation without going through online booking systems.

Advertising

Duplex makes a robotic call to a restaurant or business and then talks to their employees on your behalf. It then takes down all the information necessary while scheduling an appointment or reservation, for you to refer to when needed. To do this it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to do the talking on your behalf and does it in an accurate manner.

The company had initially announced this feature back at Google’s I/O 2018, developer’s conference.

Google Duplex was initially available in a select number of cities in the US, which included New York City and San Francisco. There was one more limitation that the users needed to get over, which was at the time it was limited to Pixel devices only. However, now the company has expanded its reach and the service has been made available in 43 states across the US.

Advertising

Also Read: IPL 2019: How to use Google Assistant to get live score updates, IPL news and more

According to Google’s Duplex support site, the list of smartphones that will support the service has been updated. The list now includes a number of iPhones and Android smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher.

To enable the service Apple iOS devices are required to have the Google Assistant app installed on them to get started.