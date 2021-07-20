scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Must Read

Google Duo to get a redesigned UI with a ‘New Call’ button, company confirms

The new home screen user interface (UI) will still have the search bar at the top of the screen and the contacts will be visible in a new format along with the 'New Call' button.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: July 20, 2021 10:17:42 am
Google Duo, Google Duo redesigned UI, Google Duo Call, Google Duo features, Google Duo update, Google Duo features, video calling

Google Duo is all set to receive a redesigned home screen with a ‘New Call’ button, which the company says will make it easier for users to make calls. The search giant has announced the new feature via a post on the Google Duo Help webpage. The ‘New Call’ button will allow you to start a call on Google Duo as well as create a group.

One will also be able to check out groups and contacts lists. The same button will also let users call their Assistant “Home” device. The new home screen user interface (UI) will still have the search bar at the top of the screen and the contacts will be visible in a new format along with the ‘New Call’ button. The latter will look like a blue-coloured floating action button (FAB).

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The company says the redesigned UI doesn’t include some of the functionalities that were previously available on the home screen. Users will now be able to create and send a video message, audio message, note or picture by tapping on a contact or group and subsequently clicking on the Message button.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

If you want to send a message to multiple users, then you will have to first create a group or select a previously created group. Users will be able to create a new group by tapping on the ‘New Call’ button and then clicking on the Create group link.

The ‘contacts and existing groups’ will be discoverable via Search or via the ‘New Call’ entry point. One will be able to invite a friend to Google Duo by tapping on ‘New Call’ and searching for contact either in the search bar or under the contacts list. You will also see a blue invite button next to their name if they’re not on Duo.

In the post, Google suggested that the new feature is one of the highly requested additions to the video calling app. The company asserts that the redesigned UI would hit Google Duo users “over the next few weeks.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 20: Latest News

Advertisement