Google Drive now supports offline mode: Here’s how you can access files offline

Google Drive now offers support for offline mode. The company has announced the latest update in a blog post. Users will now be able to access PDFs, Office files, and images offline. However, for that, the files must first be marked to be made available offline. This will allow users to open files using the browser even when not connected to the internet.

To recall, Google started beta testing this feature back in 2019 which allowed users to mark non-Google file types to be made available offline when using Google Drive on the web. The feature is now rolling out for all users. So, anyone will now be able to select the PDFs, images, and Microsoft Office documents they want to access offline.

The "Offline" access option must be enabled in Drive settings on the web (Image source: Google)

To achieve the same, the Google Drive for desktop app on Mac or Windows must be installed first. Furthermore, the “Offline” access option should also be enabled in Drive settings on the web. After completing the set-up process, right-clicking on a supported file will show an “Available offline” toggle.

The feature will soon be available to all Google Workspace customers (Image source: Google)

The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Premium, G Suite Basic and Business customers. Google is also rolling it out for those who have personal accounts.

In case you have exhausted your 15 GB free storage, you can purchase additional storage to continue backing up content on Google Drive. In India, users can choose from monthly and yearly plans.

Google offers 100 GB storage space for Rs 130 per month. If you want more space, Google also has a plan that will offer 2TB of storage space for Rs 650 per month. Additionally Google offers a plan which will get you 200 GB of data at Rs 200 per month.