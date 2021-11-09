Google Drive gets ‘Search Chips’ feature: Here’s how it works

Google Drive has received a new feature, which will allow users to easily search for files on the platform. The company has announced the addition of this feature in its blog post. The new feature is called Search Chips, which is similar to Gmail’s search filters that were unveiled back in September this year to make it easier for users to quickly search for a specific email or piece of information that one is looking for.

The latest Google Drive feature is available in the beta version only. With the latest update, once users enter a query on Google Drive, they can use search chips to surface more relevant results based on file type (Google Doc, PDF, or image), people, file titles, shared drive labels and tasks. One will also be able to search for files by location.

The company says when users search for something, they use a few keywords to try and locate the file they’re looking for, such as “marketing plan” or “sales report,” which offer results that are too broad.

Now, when users enter a query, Google Drive will display a row of buttons at the top above the results. One can then use these interactive filters to find specific files they are looking for. If you are interested in using this feature, then you will have to sign-up for Google’s form as it is currently only available in the beta version.

The search giant has also confirmed that the new Google Drive feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Besides, in September this year, Google rolled out a new Google feature that lets users filter emails and search results. The feature is called “Search filters” and it can be used independently or post-search, which makes it a bit easier to choose filtering options from the drop-down lists. For example, you can type a query and further narrow results by selecting search filters like from a colleague’s name, or a specific timeframe.