Google Drive gets Ask Gemini and AI Overviews on Android, making file search smarter

Google Drive users can now access Ask Gemini directly from the mobile app to search and analyse files using AI.(Credit: Pexels)

Google is expanding its AI-powered productivity features to mobile phones by bringing Ask Gemini and AI Overviews to the Google Drive app for Android and iOS, making it easier for users to find information and understand documents directly from their smartphones.

The update, which first debuted on the web earlier this year, is designed to help users quickly find information, summarise files, and have AI-powered conversations without manually opening documents.

The rollout is now underway for eligible Google AI Pro, AI Ultra, and Workspace subscribers in more than 29 languages, including English.

Ask Gemini comes to the Drive

The biggest addition is Ask Gemini, which appears as a new button next to the search bar in the Google Drive app. Tapping it opens a full-screen chat interface where users can ask questions about files stored in Drive, Gmail, Google Chat, Calendar and even information from the web.