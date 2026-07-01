Google Drive gets Ask Gemini and AI Overviews on Android, making file search smarter

Google is expanding its AI-powered productivity features to mobile phones by bringing Ask Gemini and AI Overviews to the Google Drive app for Android and iOS, making it easier for users to find information and understand documents directly from their smartphones.
The update, which first debuted on the web earlier this year, is designed to help users quickly find information, summarise files, and have AI-powered conversations without manually opening documents.
The rollout is now underway for eligible Google AI Pro, AI Ultra, and Workspace subscribers in more than 29 languages, including English.
The biggest addition is Ask Gemini, which appears as a new button next to the search bar in the Google Drive app. Tapping it opens a full-screen chat interface where users can ask questions about files stored in Drive, Gmail, Google Chat, Calendar and even information from the web.
Unlike a traditional search tool, Ask Gemini supports multi-turn conversations, allowing users to refine questions, ask follow-up queries and explore documents in greater detail. Users can also upload additional files into the conversation for better context and choose which Google Workspace apps Gemini should search while generating responses.
Google says conversations are persistent, meaning users can revisit previous chats without starting from scratch. The feature is also designed for project-specific discussions, making it easier to analyse groups of documents stored inside folders.
The company emphasises that Ask Gemini operates within Google Drive’s existing security framework. It does not duplicate or copy files and only accesses content users already have permission to view, while continuing to honour enterprise security controls such as data loss prevention and information rights management policies.
Google is also upgrading Drive’s search experience with AI Overviews, which generate instant summaries directly at the top of search results.
Instead of opening multiple documents individually, users can ask natural-language questions such as “What’s in our Spring 2026 catalogue?” Gemini analyses relevant files and produces a concise answer by combining information across documents.
The feature automatically understands the type of information being requested, whether it’s a quick fact, project summary or list of files—reducing the need for complex search filters.
Users who need additional information can move directly from an AI Overview into a full Ask Gemini conversation with a single tap. Google is also providing controls that let users decide which Workspace apps Gemini should search while creating AI-generated summaries.
The new features are rolling out gradually over the coming weeks for AI Pro, AI Ultra, Google Workspace Business Standard and Business Plus, Google Workspace Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus and Google AI Pro for Education users.