Google Drive’s new features improve search experience

Google Drive gets new features

Google Drive mobile apps have received new features, which will help you search media quickly and efficiently. The company has rolled out the features for both Android and iOS. Google Drive users will now be able to see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches. This feature could be useful and help save time as now you don’t need to type in the same searches over and over.

The second feature that Google has added is ‘intelligent suggestions.’ Users can now view and select from ‘intelligent suggestions’ whenever they type in the search bar. You will see suggestions for people, past searches, and keywords, as well as recently accessed files.

Google has explained why these type of small changes are important. “With changes in working patterns due to COVID-19, more people need to get work done even when they’re away from their desk. Finding files quickly and easily on your phone helps ensure you can still share, review, collaborate and create, wherever you are, Google said in a blog post.

The search giant has already started rolling out the features for eligible users. If you haven’t yet received the feature, you should get it in a few days. Users are advised to download the latest version of Google Driver to use the newly added features.

Google has also noted in the blog that ‘Web and App Activity’ must also be enabled, which will help offer a better experience in general. Once you enable it, all your activities on Google sites and apps will get synced and offer you results in a better way.

Lastly, the new features are available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and nonprofits customers.

