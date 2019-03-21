Google Drive app has dark theme that works with Android Q beta

Google’s first Android Q beta update is likely to bring a system-wide dark theme, although the technology giant has not revealed it.

The dark theme can be applied on the latest version of Google Drive app (version 2.19.112) if one has the Android Q’s dark mode enabled, according to a report by XDA Developers.

The update will let the user enable the dark theme either by turning on battery saver mode or by accessing a hidden preference via ADB.

It was brought into the notice by XDA’s recognized developer Kieron Quinn.

When turned on, the dark theme can turn the screen dark, while changing the text into white. Other Google apps that have a built-in dark mode include YouTube, Google Maps, Google Chrome, Google contacts, messages, Google News, among others.