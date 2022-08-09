scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Google, Google Maps, YouTube and other services recover after global outage

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector.

By: Reuters
Updated: August 9, 2022 8:52:14 am
Google, Google down, Google outage, Google news, Google server problem, Google issue, Google error, Indian ExpressA Google sign is pictured outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2021. (Reuters Photo: Annegret Hilse, File)

Alphabet Inc’s Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Google search was not the only service impacted. The outage also impacted a range of other Google products such as YouTube, Google Photos, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Duo, etc. The services appear to be back now.

According to Google’s own appstatus dashboard there’s no reflection of an outage. Google has not yet issued a statement on the same.  There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world’s largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, users took to Twitter to mock about the outage, with Google search being down. The hashtag #googledown was trending on the platform. Check out some tweets from users.

Most users encountered a 500 error, which indicates a server problem. Google services appear to be back up for most users in India for now. Let us know if you are still facing an issue.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:57:36 am

