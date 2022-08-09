Google, Google Maps, YouTube and other services recover after global outage

Updated: August 9, 2022 8:52:14 am
Alphabet Inc’s Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Google search was not the only service impacted. The outage also impacted a range of other Google products such as YouTube, Google Photos, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Duo, etc. The services appear to be back now.
According to Google’s own appstatus dashboard there’s no reflection of an outage. Google has not yet issued a statement on the same. There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world’s largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Meanwhile, users took to Twitter to mock about the outage, with Google search being down. The hashtag #googledown was trending on the platform. Check out some tweets from users.
Is @Google really down right now?!? Or is this just a me problem? #googledown pic.twitter.com/jgWWQwjkO2
— Presley Mullinax (@PresleyMullinax) August 9, 2022
Google showing error for first time. This day will be remembered 😀#google #error #googledown pic.twitter.com/779jOhJxva
— Ganesh Mallya (@hgmallya) August 9, 2022
Is @Google down for anyone else – getting a 500 error 🙃 #GoogleDown
— Tony van Eyk (@tonyvaneyk) August 9, 2022
Google’s down, it is the endtimes.#google #googledown pic.twitter.com/CQ5GBPCCpe
— Chris (@ThatBoiCnote_) August 9, 2022
Most users encountered a 500 error, which indicates a server problem. Google services appear to be back up for most users in India for now. Let us know if you are still facing an issue.
