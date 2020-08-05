Google Doodle turns into Covid-19 tracker; provides tips to protect from virus

Today’s Google Doodle provides tips to protect yourself from Covid-19 Today’s Google Doodle provides tips to protect yourself from Covid-19

Today’s Google Doodle is all about preventive measures to be taken against the Covid-19 virus. The doodle shows that wearing a mask and washing hands are two of the key important things to be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Additionally, Google turns Doodle into Covid-19 tracker as it now displays the number of cases confirmed, recovered.

The Doodle notes, “protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.”

To prevent the spread of Covid-19 Google states that cleaning hands is one of the most crucial things to do using soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub. The tech giant also suggests that maintaining a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing is important.

Google further states that wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible is extremely important for everyone to contain the spread of coronavirus. Some of the other key pointers suggested by Google are — don’t touch eyes, nose or mouth, cover nose and mouth with a bent elbow or a tissue when coughing or sneezing, stay home if unwell, among others.

The tech suggests a couple of more pieces of advice such as if someone with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing must seek medical attention.

In today’s doodle, Google suggests that wearing a mask is very important at this time. It states that “masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against Covid-19 and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.”

On clicking the Google Doodle, the search engine giant shows symptoms, prevention, and treatment of Covid-19. The page also display the state-wise and country-wise and also global coronavirus numbers including confirmed cases, recovered, and deaths. Google also displays the nearby Covid-19 testing centres for people who feel sick or have some symptoms like fever, cough and others.

This isn’t the first time Google has come up with doodle related to Covid-19.

