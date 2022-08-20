Here’s how Google Docs users can easily assign Tasks without leaving the app

Google Docs is an important online tool used for creating and editing documents. Now, Google Docs users can assign tasks to their co-workers and have them appear in their Task list. The feature resembles the Keep’s Checklist function but the difference is that users will be able to tag other users and assign them a particular task.
The Task list can be viewed by all the users who have access to the documents, including the name of the person who has been assigned the task, the deadline to complete the task, and whether it is completed or not. This way all of the people working on an assignment can keep themselves up to date.
To do so, you need to first create a checklist. When done, you will notice that to the left of the tick box, there is a task icon. Clicking on the task icon will open a small window where you can type the name of the person or people you want to assign the task to.
If someone makes some edits or modifiers parameters like the title, due date or completes the task, the updates will be reflected in Google Docs and Google Tasks. However, the new functionality requires Admins to turn on Google Tasks for the domain. In case you are the end user, you will need edit access to the document to either create or edit a task.
Subscriber Only Stories
Google says they will be gradually rolling out the feature starting August 17 for Rapid Release Domains but Scheduled Release Domains will be getting the feature starting August 31. However, it might take up to 15 days from the release date before the feature appears.
Also, the Tasks feature is available only for Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers but will be unavailable for personal Google account users. The Google Docs Tasks integration is a really useful feature for those who want to assign Tasks from within Google Docs.
Earlier this year, Google announced that Docs will allow users to multi-select separate sections of text, a feature that was appreciated by many. Google Docs is now getting another useful that lets users assign Tasks to other people.
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Nyauchi run out, Zimbabwe down to last man
Gokulam Kerala ruled out of Asian Women's Club Championship
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’
Delhi excise case: Union Minister Anurag Thakur calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of ‘liquor scam’
‘No statement on case to media’: Special court sets conditions for Varavara Rao’s bail
“I guess we could be playing more. It’s a sad thing.” Dean Elgar, South Africa’s Test captain, is unhappy with FTP.
Tharoor shares Rajiv Gandhi’s private pilot licence on latter’s 78th birth anniversary
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and criminal conspiracy to graft to dowry
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: ‘The gender ratio in 18-19 voter group in Gujarat is very low, at 660. Young female voters are not getting enrolled’
Doctors stay in Ukraine’s war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photo of daughter Malti Marie wearing bangles, anklets
Jamie Vardy extends Leicester contract until 2024
Special bench to hear issue of potholes on Maharashtra roads: Bombay HC
CLAT 2023: Check detailed exam pattern and syllabus