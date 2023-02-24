Google Docs to get a fresh new look, Drive & Sheets to feature new tools

Google Workspace applications have pervaded almost every aspect of our work lives. From Docs to Sheets, each application has been handholding working professionals worldwide. Just like most applications, Google has been reinventing its utility apps in terms of new features and interfaces frequently.

According to a new report, Google is giving a fresh new makeover to its Workspace application. Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides will be soon aligned with Google’s Material Design 3. Reportedly, the new design will borrow a lot from Gmail’s recently upgraded look. It seems like the search giant is intent on adding some more dark hues in the toolbar and comments section to emphasize them on the white layout. The Share button will have more rounded edges with the new update.

Google has also enhanced Drive for its users to complete frequent tasks with ease. Now, users will be able to see Share, Download, and Delete Multiple Files at Once in-line whenever they hover over a file in their Google Drive. The new interface will also have a search chips option for users to filter content type, owner, and last modified date. This will enable users faster access to their files.

Besides, Google has also announced some more features to its smart canvas. “We’re excited to share more about the innovations in smart canvas—and a refreshed user interface—that collapse the boundaries between apps and streamline the flow of work,” the company said in its blog.

The tech giant has also announced some more features related to smart chips to help users make data-driven decisions. Smart chips are known to assist users with context-setting information directly from Sheets. Now, Google is expanding types of information and data that can be accessed across Workspace to support various projects. New features such as Smart chip data extraction, place smart chips, and finance smart chips – are all aimed at making the spreadsheet more efficient with data.

Google has also unveiled features such as Custom Building, Calendar Invite Template, Variables, Emoji Voting chips, and third-party smart chip capabilities on its interface. All these updates will come out in the coming weeks.