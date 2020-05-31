Google delays Android 11 release, says “not the time to celebrate”

Google delays Android 11 launch event, says it’s “not the time to celebrate” (Image: Google/Android) Google delays Android 11 launch event, says it’s “not the time to celebrate” (Image: Google/Android)

Google previously announced that Android 11 launch event will take place on June 3 via an online event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, given the situation across the world is still the same the tech giant has decided to delay the launch and also the beta release of Android 11. Google believes that this is not the time to celebrate.

In a statement published on its Android developer website, Google noted, “We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate.” “We are postponing the June 3 event and beta release.”

As noted earlier the launch event of Android 11 was originally scheduled for this week via a virtually meet. In an official tweet, Google noted that it will announce more details about the new version of Android “soon”. However, the company didn’t announce any specific date for the announcement as of yet.

According to Reuters, the launch of Android 11 has been postponed due to the on-going protests in the United States. “Protests have spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer’s knee,” the publication noted.

Back in February this year Google announced the first developer preview of Android 11. The preview was available only for select Pixel phones including Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4. The list didn’t mention the original Pixel phone. Some of the key focus areas of Android 11 are: camera, 5G, privacy, security improvements, new screen types and more.

If you have one of the eligible devices you can download the Android 11 developer preview and install the update right away. To download you will need to visit the Android 11 developer site here, and download a system image. However, before downloading you must note that its “an early baseline build for developers only and not intended for daily or consumer use, so we’re making it available by manual download and flash only.” So it is suggested that if your Pixel phone is your one and only device, it is best not to download this early developer preview, given there will be issues.

Google was also expected to launch the awaited Google Pixel 5a alongside Android 11. The company, however, is yet to reveal details regarding the phone.

