Google Deepmind’s Hassabis calls AI hacks ‘early warning shots’

Demis Hassabis explained that AI's intelligent support could soon become a way of how doctors work, and in some cases, even take over certain diagnostic work (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Recent hacking incidents perpetrated by AI agents are “early warning shots”, and the world could soon face major incidents if systems are not made more secure, Google DeepMind co-founder and Chair Demis Hassabis said on ⁠Wednesday.

Rogue ​behaviour by AI agents, including corporate network hacks and, most recently, Anthropic’s disclosure that an AI model submitted a false homicide tip to police, has prompted warnings from researchers and fueled concerns over the fast-advancing technology.

Hassabis said there was “a lot of work ​to ​do” to adopt the kind of best practices ⁠that other fields such as biology or the nuclear sector use to secure critical systems and that some sort of international ‌standards body would eventually be needed.