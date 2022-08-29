scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Google Cross device SDK Developer Preview for Android now available

Google says the Cross device SDK will let users perform actions like starting a task on one device and finishing on another.

Google Cross device SDK Developer Preview

Earlier this month, Google announced the stable version of Android 13. And now, the tech giant has launched Cross device SDK Developer Preview for Android. Announced earlier in May during the Google I/O event this year, the Cross SDK lets developers easily deliver a multi-device experience using APIs.

Google said in a blog post that the SDK strips ‘away the intricacies involved with working with device discovery, authentication, and connection protocols, allowing you to focus on what matters most—building delightful user experiences and connecting these experiences across a variety of form factors and platforms.’

The initial version of the Cross device SDK Developer Preview features a handful of APIs revolving around core functionality like device discovery, secure connections and multi-device sessions.

Using these APIs, developers can easily discover and authorise nearby devices, share an app’s current state with the same app on another device, start an app on another device without having it run in the background, and establish a secure connection channel. It also enables users to start a task on one device and complete it on another, a feature Google has been working on for a while now.

The tech giant says it uses Wi-Fi, ultra-wideband and Bluetooth to deliver multi-device connectivity. Right now, the Cross device SDK is only available for Android phones and tablets, but Google says they have plans to make it available on Android surfaces and other non-Android devices as well, but there is no word as to when this will be available.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:27:25 am
