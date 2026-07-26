Google confirms Pixel 11 price increase amid global RAM shortage

Google has confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 11 series will cost more than previous generations, citing an unprecedented global memory shortage that has increased RAM prices. Ahead of the company’s August 12 hardware launch, Google also revealed it is working to make Android more RAM-efficient to reduce the impact of rising component costs on future devices.
Speaking to technology news website 9to5Google, Shakil Barkat, Google’s Vice President of Devices and Services, said the company has absorbed higher component costs for as long as possible, but current market conditions have made price adjustments unavoidable.
According to Barkat, memory prices have risen dramatically over the past year. “There’s never been an increase in memory prices like the world’s going through right now,” he said.
Citing Morgan Stanley data, Barkat noted that the price of 1GB of RAM has reportedly increased from $2.80 in 2025 to $12 in 2026, representing more than a fourfold jump.
Google said it has protected customers from supply fluctuations on existing products, but acknowledged that “the economics have fundamentally shifted and we’re not immune to that.”
While Google has not confirmed exact pricing ahead of launch, it said the entire Pixel family will see price adjustments, including the Pixel 11 smartphones and Pixel Watch lineup. Recent leaks suggest the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro could both receive a $100 price increase, although the higher price may be partly offset by a bump in base storage to 256GB.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are also expected to become costlier by $100, according to previous reports.
Google added that it will continue offering promotions, trade-in deals, and bundled services such as Google One to make Pixel devices more accessible.
The company also confirmed that the RAM shortage will affect current Pixel devices already on sale, although it stopped short of announcing when existing prices could change. That could impact models such as the Pixel 10a.
Google said it remains focused on ensuring Pixel devices stay competitive across different price segments despite rising supplier costs.
Alongside price increases, Google says it is taking technical measures to reduce future hardware costs. Barkat revealed the company is undertaking a “dedicated effort” to lower Android’s memory requirements and optimise applications to deliver smooth performance with less RAM.
Google is making a “dedicated effort” to reduce memory requirements across Android and the app ecosystem to “enable devices to have less RAM while maintaining a great user experience”, Barkat said.