Google confirms Pixel 11 price increase amid global RAM shortage

Google says the Pixel 11 series will cost more due to a global RAM shortage driving up component prices.(Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Google has confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 11 series will cost more than previous generations, citing an unprecedented global memory shortage that has increased RAM prices. Ahead of the company’s August 12 hardware launch, Google also revealed it is working to make Android more RAM-efficient to reduce the impact of rising component costs on future devices.

Speaking to technology news website 9to5Google, Shakil Barkat, Google’s Vice President of Devices and Services, said the company has absorbed higher component costs for as long as possible, but current market conditions have made price adjustments unavoidable.

Four-fold jump in RAM prices

According to Barkat, memory prices have risen dramatically over the past year. “There’s never been an increase in memory prices like the world’s going through right now,” he said.