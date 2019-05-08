Google confirms foldable phone in the works, but don’t expect it to launch soon

Google has confirmed that it is working on foldable smartphones, although one shouldn’t expect a Pixel-branded foldable phone anytime soon. Mario Queiroz, head of Pixel division, said in an interview to CNET that the company is exploring smartphones with the foldable form factor. However, the company is in no rush to launch a foldable smartphone in the near future.

Queiroz says that Google has been prototyping the technology but it seems that the company is yet to figure out a use case for it.

“We’re definitely prototyping the technology. We’ve been doing it for a long time,” Queiroz said in an interview. Clearly, Google does not see any real benefit for the foldable form factor at least for now.

“I don’t think there’s a clear use case yet.” he adds, “I think it needs to be more innovative than that. The use case is going to need to be something where you go, ‘Hey, I definitely need to have this.’ Right now, you don’t need to have a foldable. It’s kind of a ‘nice-to-have.’”

It’s unclear how far the development of a foldable phone has taken place. Queiroz didn’t promise that a Pixel-branded foldable phone would ever be launched.

Samsung tried to be the first one to launch a foldable phone, but technical issues forced the South Korean giant to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, Huawei still plans to launch its much-hyped foldable Android smartphone in June. despite Samsun facing difficulties to produce a foldable phone.

It seems that both Google and Apple are waiting for the foldable display tech to get matured. It is extremely unlikely to see foldable phones from the two tech giants anytime soon.